A pedestrian was struck Saturday night at the same Burnaby crosswalk where a teen girl died Wednesday morning.

In the most recent incident, the driver didn't stop. Jordan Copps saw what happened and called 911 as the driver fled the scene.

"It was actually terrible," he said. "It didn't even sound like they applied the brakes when they hit the [pedestrian]. [The driver] just screamed through the intersection and kept going."

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Fernanda Girotto was knocked down and killed at the same crosswalk. She was an international student visiting from Brazil who was supposed to go home at the end of January.

Burnaby RCMP say this is the third incident in this area in less than a week.

According to residents in the area crossing at the Cariboo Road intersection is dangerous. Some said they've been calling on the city to make changes for years.

“It’s very infuriating knowing that in 2007 people from the community here went to the city to ask for proper lights,” said Aimee Stewart.

The City of Burnaby told CTV News on Wednesday that it looked into the matter and decided lights were not needed.

For Stewart, Saturday’s incident is even more devastating given another pedestrian died just four days prior.

“We have a memorial site for the young girl,” said Aimee Stewart. “It’s supposed to be a message to slow down.”

On Sunday, police officers were enforcing the speed limit and could be seen pulling over driver after driver along Cariboo Road.

Meanwhile, they're still trying to find the hit-and-run driver from the collision on Saturday. The vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Charger.

"It's just deplorable," Copps said. "I don't know how you can hit somebody and not stop."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro