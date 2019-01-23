

CTV Vancouver





Police have released disturbing video showing a hit-and-run that left a 67-year-old woman in hospital last month in New Westminster.

The driver struck the senior on the night of Dec. 29 while attempting a left turn at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 7th Street.

Video taken from a transit bus shows the victim being thrown off her feet by the impact of the collision. The driver then pulls over to the side of the road, steps out of his vehicle and walks over to the senior, who was lying in the middle of the road.

It doesn’t show the driver leaving the area, but police said the person responsible had driven off by the time officers arrived on scene.

Nearly a month after the crash, investigators are still trying to track down the person responsible, and on Wednesday Sgt. Jeff Scott urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We are also asking the driver to give us a call," Scott said in a news release.

The victim was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk when she was struck, and appears to have had the right-of-way.

After the collision, police said one witness did remain on scene to help the senior out. She was taken to hospital with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and quote file number 2018-24616.