A water pipe burst in Vancouver International Airport's domestic terminal on Friday, causing flooding near one of the gates.

Video posted on social media showed water pooling in a hallway at Gate C49.

"A lovely new water feature. It just needs some river rocks and ferns," one commenter wrote.

In a statement, the Vancouver Airport Authority said a water pipe "malfunctioned," but that the incident had not impacted any flights.

"Our operations and maintenance teams have secured the area and have repaired the leak. Work is also underway to remediate," a spokesperson said in an email.

While the flooding didn't delay any departing or arriving flights, there were still several delays and cancellations Friday as a result of the extreme weather conditions in many parts of the country.

There were more than two dozen delayed departures listed on the YVR website as of 4:30 p.m., along with 11 cancellations.