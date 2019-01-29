

New video has emerged of the moment a massive gantry crane collapsed at the Port of Vancouver this week.

The video was posted to Reddit late Monday night, and appears to show the Ever Summit cargo vessel making contact with the crane as it berths at the dock before dawn.

The ship-to-shore crane then teeters momentarily before collapsing off its rails at the base.

It's unclear where the video, which was uploaded hours after the accident, originated. It appears to have been recorded off a surveillance feed using a cellphone camera.

The accident has had a major impact on the port, forcing the terminal operator to close off the area for safety.

"Our primary concern continues to be the safety of our employees and workforce, and all port workers" Global Container Terminals Vanterm said in a statement Monday.

The company has brought in two cranes – one 900 ton crane known as "The Beast" and a second 600 ton crane – to help with recovery, but hasn't said how long it will take to reopen the terminal.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident. The president of the longshoremen's union said no one was inside the gantry crane's cab at the time.

He couldn't confirm whether the crane had been returned to the proper position after the last time it was used.

The Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate the accident, but hasn't released any further details.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure