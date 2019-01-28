

An accident at the Port of Vancouver sent a massive crane toppling onto a container ship early Monday morning.

The cargo vessel was berthing when it "came into contact" with a ship-to-shore crane at around 4 a.m., according to the terminal operator.

The crane's boom came down on top of several shipping containers that were stacked seven high. Some of the containers could be seen partially collapsed in the aftermath of the accident, and the boom was left bent and warped with a mess of mangled yellow guard rails.

Global Container Terminals Vanterm told CTV News no one was injured and that staff alerted all necessary authorities about what happened.

"The vessel is currently being held alongside with tugs as the crane boom is on top of a container stack at the aft end," the company said in an email.

"While we continue to assess the situation, an exclusion zone has been set up to ensure the safety of all those at the terminal and for any operational impacts."

Video from CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter showed crews responding to the incident from both land and water.

The container ship involved is marked as the Ever Summit, a Panamanian cargo vessel that was scheduled to arrive at the port at around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

The Port of Vancouver directed questions about the incident to GCT Vanterm.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure