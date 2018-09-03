

Vancouver police are defending the actions of an officer who was recorded taking a soccer fan to the ground after Saturday's Whitecaps game.

The video shows the police officer putting his arm around the 36-year-old man's neck and pulling him backwards until he falls to the floor. He then places the man in handcuffs.

A witness posted the video online over the weekend, sparking a debate among fans about whether the use of force was appropriate or excessive. The man who recorded the video told CTV News he believes the officer went too far.

"The fact that he was basically surrendering to him – his hands were up in the air, he wasn't mouthing off at him or anything – it just seemed wrong," said the witness, who did not want to be named.

Police said the man had left BC Place Stadium then tried to come back inside to meet his friends – something that's not allowed under the venue's policy.

Const. Jason Doucette told CTV News the officer only stepped in once it was clear the man would not listen to security guards at the door.

"The man did not want to hear about the policy and continued to insist he get back in to meet up with his group," Doucette said in an email.

"Our officer took him by the arm to usher (him) away from the exit. The man began to actively resist the officer and was eventually arrested with the assistance of additional officers."

Police said the man was warned at least three times before the events depicted in the video. He was taken outside and released shortly after, and police said they are not recommending charges against him.

"Although use of force by our officers is very rare, it is never pretty," Doucette said. "Our officers would not have to use force if the subjects simply complied with the directions. We want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day, including our officers."

In the video, the man appears to be walking toward an exit when he’s pulled to the ground. Some Facebook commenters said the takedown seemed unnecessary, while others wrote that they believed the officer must have had a good reason.

One Facebook user said he was there at the time, and saw the man put “his hand in the cop’s face” before the camera was rolling.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith