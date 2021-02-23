VANCOUVER -- Mounties confirmed they are investigating a confrontation between a man who refused to wear a mask and staff at the Canadian Tire in Burnaby, B.C.

The incident appears to have taken place at the store on Market Crossing, just off Marine Way.

Cellphone video, which a source tells CTV News is of the confrontation being investigated, shows a man surrounded by several staff members, yelling, "Don’t touch me. My human rights are trumping your (expletive) mask mandates.

“You’re going to take your hands off me now,” he’s then heard saying as he holds up his cellphone, seemingly to record the encounter.

Video shows the man struggling to get away, as several men try to put him in handcuffs.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” he yells, just after holding up his fist.

The man was taken into police custody shortly after the incident around dinnertime Monday, and is being investigated for assault, the RCMP says.

It’s not clear what took place before the video was captured, and Mounties were back on scene Tuesday morning taking more statements.

CTV News is waiting for a response from Canadian Tire.