VANCOUVER -- A man has been arrested following allegations of a confrontation at a Vancouver convenience store this week.

Police said they were called to a store near Seymour and Dunsmuir streets Monday for an incident they're calling an assault.

It is alleged that a man entered the store without a mask, despite provincial rules making face coverings mandatory inside public places for the time being.

An employee asked the man to put on a mask, police said. At that point, officers say, the man turned to the employee and "spat directly in his face."

In a news release outlining the allegations, police said what followed was a physical fight. The man then left the store and drove off, police said.

But a suspect was arrested not long after.

Police did not say how they located the man they believe to have been involved in the alleged incident, but said that he is a 36-year-old resident of the city.

Assault charges have been recommended against the man, who has not been publicly identified.