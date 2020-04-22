VANCOUVER -- The now widely-used video-conferencing app Zoom announced an update Wednesday aimed at increasing security and preventing “Zoom-bombers.”

The conferencing app has seen an exponential surge in users since so many people began working from home because of COVID-19. But earlier this month, the FBI warned some calls had been infiltrated by intruders.

When conferences were hosted on public channels, some hijackers were able to guess the URL or meeting ID for the Zoom conference, and then take over the feed – called “Zoom-bombing.”

The FBI said there have been multiple incidents of Zoom hijackings in the U.S., where disruptors shared pornographic or hateful images and used threatening language.

The new update, Zoom 5.0, has a host of security improvements, including the ability to report users.

“By adding support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption, Zoom will provide increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering,” the company said in a release.

Zoom, this month, also enabled administrators to lock meetings, prevent people from joining, and remove participants.

The newest update is set to be released by the end of the week.