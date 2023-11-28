Victoria couple's $5M lottery win means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
Raymond Donison had just checked the numbers on the Victoria couple's Lotto 6/49 ticket to discover they were suddenly $5 million richer.
“I was in the other room reading," Stacey told the B.C. Lottery Corporation, according to a news release announcing the win Tuesday. "He's such a jokester I didn’t believe him."
To make sure of their win, the Donisons went to the BCLC lottery kiosk at Victoria's Hillside Mall to validate the ticket.
Raymond says the couple plans to have a casual family dinner of "beers, pizza and champagne" to celebrate their good fortune.
The Donisons are also planning a trip to Hawaii, according to the lottery corporation.
"This win means the world to us," Stacey said. "We can leave a legacy for our grandkids."
Raymond said his "bucket-list" goal has always been "to make sure that everyone in the family was happy and financially taken care of."
The Donisons bought the jackpot-winning ticket at the Esso gas station on Fort and Morrison streets in Victoria.
So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $115 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, according to the BCLC.
The published odds of matching all six numbers on a given B.C. Lotto 6/49 draw are 1 in 13,983,816.
Charges pending after 44 dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers in British Columbia will be recommending animal cruelty charges after 44 neglected dogs and cats were seized from a derelict and garbage-filled home on a small, southern Gulf Island near Nanaimo.
Victoria hospitals fundraising campaign gains momentum with record-setting gala
A campaign to buy six pieces of medical imaging equipment for Greater Victoria hospitals is gaining momentum after a long-standing gala in support of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation raised a record $2.5 million.
