Victims of fiery, fatal crash remembered as promising teens with bright futures
Two teenagers were on their way home from a soccer game when they were killed in a devastating collision earlier this week.
Friends have identified one of the victims as 18-year-old Samir Ali, a recent high school graduate who was about to attend UBC on a full-ride scholarship.
Ali came to Canada as a refugee five years ago and settled in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood. His family is originally from Ethiopia and he was born in a refugee camp in Kenya. He was the oldest of eight children.
A GoFundMe campaign has identified the second victim as Yasbirat Ytatek.
The 17-year-old and his family are also from Ethiopia.
He was about to enter his final year of high school, according to the GoFundMe.
“Yasbirat was a phenomenal person and will be missed by many people. He was an amazing rugby and soccer player. He was awarded player of the month for his soccer club team in March and recently made the Burnaby District Metro Soccer Men's team, which is a big accomplishment,” the online campaign wrote.
The Bryne Creek rugby team is remembering the 17-year-old as a “wonderful young man with a world of potential.”
Minutes prior to the deadly collision, Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers tried to pull over a white sedan. They did not say what prompted them to attempt a traffic stop.
A witness told CTV News they saw the white sedan speeding through the intersection at 10th Ave and 6th Street in Burnaby, just moments before the crash.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating to see if there was a police pursuit and if that played a factor in the collision.
The driver and passenger in the fleeing vehicle have been released from police custody with several conditions, including a nightly curfew, according to MVTP.
They have not been formally charged and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29 for charges of prohibited driving, dangerous driving causing death and flight from police.
