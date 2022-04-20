Victims of downtown Vancouver fire delay demolition process

It's been a challenging week and a half for displaced residents of the single-room-occupancy Winters Hotel in downtown Vancouver.

Many who called 203 Abbott St. home say they feel distressed, having been stripped from their homes and their personal belongings

Some were so desperate to access the building on Wednesday morning, they pushed through the barricade and climbed inside the hotel before being kicked out by police.

The area is currently closed off as crews prepare to tear down the building, but the interruptions of former residents have slightly delayed the demolition process, which was initially scheduled to begin early Wednesday.

Former resident Brendy Mingo shed tears at the site, demanding to gather her belongings, but she was quickly stopped by police who said it's too dangerous for anyone to enter.

"All I had left were those bins. All I had left were my pictures and my memories, right? Now I'm going to lose it to a fire, but not even to a fire because my stuff is not burned," she said, adding that she lives on the first residential floor, where damage was minimal.

"We've just got to watch our stuff here get smashed into pieces and get thrown in the dumpster. It's not right. Not fair," she continued.

Mingo wasn't the only one who felt helpless on Wednesday, as many of her neighbours also attempted to access the building but were met with defeat.

"It's terrible. I was hoping we could come out here and make a change and hopefully stop it from being taken down and everybody could get what they could, but they're not going to let us," said Alex Sayers, another former resident.

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Vancouver confirmed, "the building is unsafe for anyone to enter prior to the demolition process starting."

"The City is meeting with each ground floor business in 203 Abbott to discuss how the demolition contractor can attempt to retrieve items from their units, such as safes, during or after the demolition," the statement read.

"Given the unstable condition of the building and significant damage to all floors from the fire, the City is unable to attempt to collect the personal possessions of residential tenants on the upper floors," it continued.

Last Monday's devastating fire destroyed much of the heritage building, having caused irreparable damage, sent five people to hospital and displaced dozens of residents.

While the fire started on the second floor of the building, the cause is still unknown.

The city said it's making every effort to finish the demolition as quickly and safely as possible so that residents and tenants can return to the area.