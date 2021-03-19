VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public for help to identify a woman whose burned remains were found in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this week.

The victim's remains were found early Thursday morning in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby.

On Friday, investigators said they have not been able to identify the victim of what they're calling a "suspicious death."

In fact, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said, all that's known about her is that she was likely a woman under five feet tall.

IHIT said the top priority for those working on the case, including the Burnaby RCMP, coroner's service and forensics team, is to identify the woman.

A canvass of the neighbourhood led police to believe she may have been in the area up to two hours before the fire in the park was reported, meaning she may have arrived there around midnight.

"There is also indication that the woman was associated to a dark coloured, smaller to mid-sized hatchback SUV or crossover-style vehicle," IHIT Det. Lara Jansen said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward, contacting IHIT directly or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The discovery on Thursday prompted a partial closure of Wayburne Drive, and the park was blocked off by police tape for hours. Investigators appeared to be focusing on a treed area.

A witness told CTV News she saw two men enter a trail in the woods on Wednesday night, at a time when it was getting dark.

Another person who lives in the area said she could see the crime scene from her backyard, but hadn't heard anything overnight.

Neighbours said the park is popular with families, and that they felt on edge after hearing what had happened.

Police described the area as mixed-use residential and commercial, so it is not uncommon to see people outside, even overnight.