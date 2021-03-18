VANCOUVER -- Officials are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Metro Vancouver park.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team joined Mounties at the Greentree Village Park on Wayburne Drive north of Deer Lake Parkway on Thursday morning.

Wayburne Drive has been closed to northbound traffic for the time being.

A white tent could be seen near the playground, which was surrounded with yellow police tape.

Officials appeared to be focusing on a trail that runs alongside the park.

No further details have been provided, but IHIT said more information would be provided later in the morning.

This article is developing and will be updated. Check back for more information.