Victim of Richmond, B.C., shooting gets prison sentence for handgun found in underwear
A Vancouver man who was shot in Richmond three-and-a-half years ago has been given a five-year prison sentence because of what doctors found in his underwear while they were treating him.
Robert James Patrick Kinnear was shot outside a mall in Richmond on July 29, 2019, according to a sentencing decision in his case, which was issued earlier this month and posted online Wednesday.
While the decision doesn't specify the exact location where the shooting occurred, CTV News covered what police described at the time as a "targeted" shooting at CF Richmond Centre on that date.
According to Judge Reginald Harris' decision, police found Kinnear suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds."
"Officers attempted to provide Mr. Kinnear with medical attention and in doing so they tried to lower his pants and underwear," Harris wrote. "Mr. Kinnear resisted these efforts explaining he did not want to be exposed in public."
He was taken to Vancouver General Hospital, where his underwear were eventually lowered and the doctor treating him found a handgun, according to the decision.
"The barrel of the gun was in his buttocks and pointed upward toward his torso while the handle was pointed forward toward Mr. Kinnear’s testicles," Harris wrote.
The decision indicates that police seized the weapon, which they found was loaded with eight, nine-millimetre hollow point bullets, though the chamber did not have a bullet inside.
"Further examination of the firearm determined that it was a nine-millimetre Polymer 80 model PF940C semi-automatic partially made from a kit and without a serial number," Harris wrote. "At the time of the offence, Mr. Kinnear was bound by five lifetime prohibitions prohibiting him from possessing firearms."
THE SENTENCE
Kinnear pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted firearm. He told the court, through his lawyer, that he brought the weapon with him when going to meet with a man who had offered him money "as an apparent gesture of goodwill and willingness to resolve their differences."
"Despite being fearful of the man, Mr. Kinnear agreed to meet him," Harris wrote in his decision.
"However, and as a measure of protection, Mr. Kinnear brought the firearm with him."
The man Kinnear was supposed to be meeting is not named in the court decision, nor is any information on the outcome of the police investigation into the shooting provided. CTV News has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more information, and this story will be updated if a response is received.
Harris viewed Kinnear's assertion that the firearm was for protection as an indication that he was willing to use it, and noted in his analysis of the case that the presence of a loaded weapon in a public place creates "extreme" risks to everyone present in that space.
"Mr. Kinnear’s offence requires a sentence that denounces, deters and protects the public," Harris wrote. "Gun violence continues to increase throughout this province and all, including the courts, must respond with a view to protect the public. The sentence I impose must reflect this and reflect the seriousness of Mr. Kinnear’s conduct. Simply, his offence posed a serious threat to the community in that he brought a loaded gun to a meeting in a public location and he was prepared to use it to protect himself."
Both the Crown and Kinnear's defence agreed that a prison sentence was warranted, but they differed on how long it should be. Crown asked Harris to impose a five-year sentence, while the defence asked for three years.
The judge opted for the longer term, sentencing Kinnear to five years behind bars, with credit for nine months of time already spent in custody, leaving him with four years and three months left to serve.
Harris also ordered Kinnear to submit a DNA sample and imposed another lifetime ban on possessing firearms.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance'
Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance,' former prime minister Stephen Harper said Wednesday, but he cautioned that Pierre Poilievre should wait until an election before telling Canadians how he might run the country.
Canada's relationship with the U.S. needed rebuilding post-Trump says Ambassador Hillman
Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman says the country’s relationship with its American counterparts required rebuilding after the Trump administration.
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
WeightWatchers appears set to close dozens of Canadian locations Sunday
WW International appears set to close dozens of its roughly 118 WeightWatchers locations across Canada on March 26 in what may be part of a restructuring strategy.
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
Top 4 quirky consumer complaints received in 2022: BBB
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it receives tens of thousands of complaints from consumers across Canada each year, but once in a while a "quirky" one will take them by surprise.
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
More than half of Canadians OK with telling lies to spare others’ feelings: Poll
According to a new poll conducted by Research Co., more than half of Canadians surveyed said it is permissible to lie to spare someone’s feelings.
Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan
Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.
Vancouver Island
-
Shortage of cold and flu medicine still plaguing Island pharmacies
A lack of cold and flu medicine – especially for kids – persists at pharmacies across Vancouver Island and across the province.
-
Historic Point Ellice House closing in Victoria
A well-known historic site and museum in Victoria is closing its doors due to what it calls a lack of funding. On Wednesday morning, Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens announced it was closing down effective immediately.
-
Saanich police bust ring allegedly selling vape products at Greater Victoria schools
More than $100,000 worth of vaping products have been seized by Saanich police detectives who say the items were being marketed and sold at schools throughout B.C.'s capital region.
Calgary
-
Battle between UCP, NDP too close to call as provincial election inches closer: ThinkHQ
A new political poll surveying Albertans ahead of May's provincial election shows a deep divide within the province, with the governing United Conservative Party and Alberta's New Democrats fighting neck and neck for support.
-
Downtown CTrain platforms get improved lighting, as data shows decline in some city crime in 2023
CTrain riders will notice upgraded lighting at CTrain platforms downtown, which have been installed to improve safety.
-
1 person injured in fight outside southeast Calgary Wal-Mart
One person was injured after a fight involving a weapon outside a southeast Calgary department store.
Edmonton
-
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
-
EPS announces death of constable
The Edmonton Police Service announced the death of an officer on Tuesday.
-
'He's helped me': Oilers' Bouchard blossoming since arrival of new partner Ekholm
Getting more power play time with some of the best hockey players on the planet has certainly helped but Evan Bouchard also credited a new teammate Wednesday for his recent resurgence.
Toronto
-
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virus
An Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors believed his symptoms were a flu-like virus for months.
-
'I feared for my life': Toronto man shot by police wants bodycam footage of incident released
A Toronto man who was shot multiple times by a police officer while he was walking his dog last month says more could have been done to de-escalate the situation that almost left him dead.
-
Toronto woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleaner
A Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
Montreal
-
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
-
School board welcomes Quebec probe into sexual abuse
At least one school board is welcoming news of an investigation into allegations of sexual violence at schools.
-
Plante says Quebec budget ignores Montreal's housing needs
The mayor of Montreal says she only had two requests of the Quebec government and one of them was ignored. Despite new buildings going up in Montreal, Mayor Valerie Plante says it's harder than ever for some people to find a place to live.
Winnipeg
-
More nurses resign from sexual assault program at HSC
A day after four nurses resigned from a department at the Health Sciences Centre, more have followed suit.
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Police release picture of suspect in assault case
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a suspect in an assault case.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Accused in Ally Moosehunter homicide cross-examined by the crown
The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ally Moosehunter took the stand Wednesday for cross-examination by the crown.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. projects $1B surplus, will use cash to pay debt instead of further funding boosts
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1 billion surplus in the coming year and plans to spend just as much in paying down the province's debt.
-
Sask. finance minister cautions against using surplus to fund overburdened health system
Saskatchewan’s healthcare spending will rise to record levels in the 2023-24 provincial budget but, after adjusting for inflation, critics say the boost is weaker than advertised.
-
Funding for distance learning, capital projects included in record $3.1B education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing over $20 million for online learning as part of its record $3.1 billion education budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers' Union calls for government action on school violence
Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday returned to class Wednesday afternoon.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
London
-
'They can do anything': Richmond Row business owner says she’s not surprised after random act of violence near her restaurant
It is what many people consider a safe space, secure in the confines of their own vehicle, but a stabbing on Richmond Row may have changed that for many. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as a driver in a southbound car was waiting for a train to cross Richmond Street, just south of Piccadilly Street.
-
Building height bogs down proposed development in Hyde Park: it’s too short
Despite the building boom in Hyde Park, one high profile development remains a bust with city staff. The planning department is once again recommending refusal of a rezoning application by York Developments.
-
Hundreds of students suspended across the region for not providing proof of immunization
Hundreds of students across London, Ont. and Middlesex have been suspended from school for not being up to date on their vaccinations. Notices have been delivered to 675 students and their guardians.
Northern Ontario
-
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
-
An abundance of job options at Northern College career fair
Northern College said it hopes the Ontario government will consider funding its trade programs -- this after being left out of a $224 million funding announcement for skilled trade centres.
-
Northern Ont. police find driver unconscious at the wheel, motor running
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a different call March 17 discovered a driver slumped over the wheel in a running parked car on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon.
Kitchener
-
Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
-
'I'm going to die': Officer recalls night Beau Baker died
Remembering the night he fatally shot Beau Baker outside a Kitchener apartment on Brybeck Crescent in April 2015, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Staff Sgt. Eric Boynton - who was a patrol officer at the time - testified he was worried about Baker killing himself or others.
-