Man dead following 'targeted' shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.: police
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 11:45AM PST
COQUITLAM, B.C. - One man is dead following what police are calling a targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.
RCMP were called to a residential neighbourhood on Friday night for several reports of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away from the scene.
Emergency crews arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
Police say the man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, RCMP were notified of a dark-coloured sedan on fire nearby.
The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team is now investigating and Cpl. Frank Jang says they believe the shooting is a targeted incident.
Evidence markers and police tape in this #Coquitlam neighbourhood show where a man was killed in a shooting last night. @HomicideTeam believes the victim—who is known to police—was targeted. No suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/E6toZUCFbV— Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) February 17, 2018