

CTV Vancouver





Authorities have identified the man gunned down in Chilliwack over the weekend as a 33-year-old who was apparently known to police.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the victim to be Chilliwack resident James Vidal.

Emergency crews found Vidal after responding to reports of shots fired on Alexander Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are fortunate that no one else was hurt as a result of this careless act," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement. "IHIT will be aggressively pushing forward on its investigate avenues and we are looking to the community to partner with us in solving this murder."

Though the motive for Vidal's killing hasn't been confirmed, investigators do not believe it was random. IHIT said the information gathered so far "suggests" the victim was known to law enforcement.

Sunday's shooting was the third recorded in the City of Chilliwack in less than two weeks, and the second that left someone dead.

Christine Denham, 42, was shot on Feb. 26 and died in hospital three days later. Another shooting on Feb. 28 put a 23-year-old man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Vidal's murder is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.