A man in his 40s has been charged with second-degree murder two weeks after the shooting death of a Chilliwack, B.C. woman.

Christine Denham was found inside a Victor Street home the afternoon of Feb. 26. She was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, but died of her injuries three days later.

Homicide investigators believed her shooting was not random, and identified Shane Travis Hughes as a suspect.

The 41-year-old and Denham knew each other, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Hughes was taken into custody and charged Friday in connection with Denham's death. IHIT has not provided further details on the case, including information on the relationship between the accused and the deceased.

The case is before the court, but IHIT asks anyone with further information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT).

Tips can also be left by email or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.