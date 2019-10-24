

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – The man who was left critically injured after a shooting in Chilliwack early Tuesday morning has died, according to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has also publically identified the victim as 27-year-old Keith Baldwin. Investigators said they're looking to speak with anyone who has information on what Baldwin was doing Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street, in the city's downtown. First responders found Baldwin at the scene and rushed him to hospital, where he was placed on life support.

IHIT confirmed Thursday that he has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police previously said the victim was known to them, and that they believed his shooting was targeted.

No suspects have been arrested.