VANCOUVER - Homicide investigators say the victim of a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C. is not expected to survive.

Mounties were called to the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street shortly after midnight Tuesday for reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators later clarified that there had been a shooting.

A 27-year-old man was found injured, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to investigate, as the victim is not expected to recover. So far, there are no suspects in custody, IHIT said.

The homicide team said the victim was known to police, and that his shooting appeared to be targeted.

"Our investigators are still looking into whether the victim had any direct connections to gangs or the drug trade. We have no reason to believe the general public is at risk," Const. Harrison Mohr said in an emailed statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email.