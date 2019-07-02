

CTV News Vancouver





Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal crash in Langley.

A sedan with its front end caved in was visible from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 on River Road near Armstrong Road on Monday.

Langley RCMP say the person who died in the crash was ejected from the vehicle, ending up underneath.

Police say they believe the car veered off the road before launching into the air out of a ditch.

The condition of the second person in the vehicle is not known.