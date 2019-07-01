

One person is dead after a fatal crash in Langley on Monday afternoon.

A sedan with its front end caved in was visible from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 on River Road near Armstrong Road.

Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene.

Langley RCMP did not release the condition of the second person in the vehicle.

Mounties said the road would be closed for hours as officers investigated.