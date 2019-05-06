

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Veteran Canadian defensive back Adam Berger announced his CFL retirement Monday.

The Vancouver native spent five of his six CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and was part of two Grey Cup-winning teams over two stints with the franchise. Berger also spent the '17 campaign with the Ottawa Redblacks.

“I want to thank the Calgary Stampeders for the five amazing years I got to spend in such a great city playing for such a great organization,” Berger said in a statement. “I'd also like to thank the Ottawa Redblacks for the memorable time I got to spend in Ottawa.

“To all the teammates, coaches, staff, equipment managers, physiotherapists, trainers and anyone else who has impacted my career, both past and present, thank you for making this journey so unforgettable.”

Calgary selected Berger in the fourth round of the '12 draft out of Simon Fraser and he joined the CFL club the following year. The six-foot, 197-pound Berger spent four seasons with the Stampeders - winning a Grey Cup in 2014 - before signing with Ottawa as a free agent.

Berger rejoined the Stampeders as a free agent in 2018. He started nine-of-18 regular-season games as well as the West Division final and Grey Cup, which Calgary captured with a 27-16 win over Ottawa.