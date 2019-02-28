It’s the end of an era for the BC Lions after quarterback Travis Lulay announced his retirement Thursday with family and friends on hand.

Lulay spent his entire 10-year career with the Lions. He found the most success in 2011, when he led his team to a Grey Cup title, capturing the Most Valuable Player award as well the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

Lulay says the decision to retire didn’t come easy, and it came down to a rash of injuries - including knee and shoulder issues - that sidelined him through the latter part of his career.

"I still have such a strong desire to play," Lulay said. "The mental and emotional energy to put in to coming back, it takes a toll...and as time wore on, it was evident to me that the desire to protect myself on the field was stronger than my desire to play anymore."

Mike Reilly signing earlier this month also played a factor. Reilly played under Lulay from 2010-2012 and the two developed a strong friendship, and Lulay said he leaned on Reilly to help make his decision.

"I would have come to the same conclusion because ultimately it’s my knee and body I’m doing this for, but it would have been hard if the Lions didn’t feel really good about where they’re at in the quarterback spot because that’s what I would have been walking away from," Lulay told CTV News.

The 35-year-old says he’s not sure about what’s next for him, although both coaching and broadcasting peaks his interest. He added it’s not likely the last we’ll see on him.

"We’re also talking about a player who’s made a tremendous contribution to the community," CFL Commission Randy Ambroise said at Thursday's press conference. "Someone who’s been a great ambassador for the league, someone whose reputation in the locker room as a player and a contributor are literally second to none. He’s left an indelible imprint on the Canadian Football League."