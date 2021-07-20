VANCOUVER -- A busy B.C. highway was partially closed Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, highway patrol officers said.

A northbound section of Highway 5 was closed at around 1:30 p.m. at the split with Highway 3 due to the fire, the RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol said in an advisory. Southbound and westbound traffic was unaffected.

No detour around the section between exits 177 (Crowsnest Highway/Highway 3 interchange) and 183 (Othello Lake Road) was available at the time.

According to officials, the vehicle was parked on the Coquihalla Highway near the Othello pullout.

"The fire is in BC Forestry’s jurisdiction. Conditions are very dry and the BC Wildfire Service is deploying a helicopter with water bucket to the scene," BCHP said.

In an email at 4 p.m., Mounties said the section had reopened to allow for a single lane of traffic to pass around the scene, as the BCHP cleared the area.

Drivers were warned to expect congestion along the highway.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The RCMP said firefighters would remain at the scene for a time in case of any flare-ups.