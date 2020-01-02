Vehicle fire closes Surrey highway, causing morning delays
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:49AM PST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:56AM PST
Mounties had a stretch of Highway 10 closed Thursday morning due to a vehicle fire. (DriveBC photo)
VANCOUVER -- A vehicle fire on a Lower Mainland highway led to delays Thursday morning.
At about 7:30 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that a stretch of Highway 10 was closed in Surrey. By 8:45 a.m., the road had been cleared.
Previously, DriveBC had said "major delays" could be expected as emergency crews were on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available