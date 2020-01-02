VANCOUVER -- A vehicle fire on a Lower Mainland highway led to delays Thursday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that a stretch of Highway 10 was closed in Surrey. By 8:45 a.m., the road had been cleared.

Previously, DriveBC had said "major delays" could be expected as emergency crews were on scene.

CLEAR - #BCHwy10 WB Vehicle fire between 132nd st. and 136th st. All lanes are open. #SurreyBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 2, 2020

#BCHwy10 WB Vehicle fire has the highway closed between 132nd st. and King George Blvd. Crews are on scene. Expect major delays in the area. #SurreyBC

For more information: https://t.co/aZJemDfH5D — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 2, 2020

