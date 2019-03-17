A driver had a close call after their vehicle got swept away by a "small natural avalanche" on Highway 1, according to the province.

It happened 46 km east of Revelstoke around noon Sunday.

Rob Thiessen was on the highway a few minutes before the slide happened and noticed the vehicle which was perched on the snow embankment.

"That car timed it just poorly or perfectly, depending on your perspective. It was right in the middle of the avalanche.," he said.

"It literally propped up right on top of six feet of snow, so everything came up from underneath it and just lifted it on to the top surface. Another 10 feet would've pushed it across the highway and he would've been down an embankment."

An air ambulance was on scene as a precaution, but the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said there were no injuries.

"Warming afternoons create increased avalanche risk at this time of year. The ministry continually monitors conditions and is actively conducting controls across the service area by ministry avalanche technicians," the ministry said in a statement.

Highway crews were able to clear a path within the hour, allowing drivers like Thiessen to continue their journey.

DriveBC noted avalanche control work was being done in that same area, between Greely Road and Jumping Creek Road, but the province said this work did not trigger the avalanche.