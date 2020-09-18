VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health is warning people who visited Wreck Beach earlier this month that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority issued a public exposure alert Friday afternoon, saying people who were at the beach on Monday, Sept. 7, between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Anyone who was at Wreck Beach during the specified hours is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and seek testing if any symptoms develop.

Health authorities in British Columbia issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of coronavirus transmission associated with a particular time and location and are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

VCH says the risk associated with the Wreck Beach exposure is believed to be low.

This is the second time the health authority has warned the public about potential COVID-19 exposures at Wreck Beach. Last month, VCH warned people who visited the beach on Aug. 15 that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Friday's warning was also the second public exposure notice for the Vancouver Coastal Health region in a single day. Earlier in the day, the health authority warned patrons of The King's Head Public House in Kitsilano that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The full list of public exposures in Vancouver Coastal Health can be found on the health authority's website.