VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a COVID-19 public exposure notice for The King's Head Public House in Kitsilano.

The possible exposures to the coronavirus occurred at the pub at 1618 Yew St. during operating hours on Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, VCH says.

The health authority says anyone who was at the pub on those days should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop.

Health authorities in British Columbia issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of coronavirus transmission associated with a particular time and location and are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

VCH says the risk associated with the King's Head Public House is believed to have been low and limited to the dates and times specified. There is no known risk to anyone who attended the pub outside of those hours, according to VCH.

Signs posted in the pub's windows Friday indicated that VCH had also ordered the restaurant to close.

"The health and safety of our customers is of utmost importance," read one handwritten sign on the door. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

Several other bars, restaurants and nightclubs have been the subject of public exposure notices over the last month. The full list of public exposures in the Vancouver Coastal Health region can be found on the health authority's website.