VANCOUVER -- Visitors to Vancouver's Wreck Beach may have been exposed to COVID-19, public health officials say.

The possible exposure took place "all day" on Aug. 15, according to Vancouver Coastal Health, which added the risk is believed to be low.

"We're asking anyone who was at Wreck Beach that day or evening to self-monitor themselves for symptoms," VCH said in a statement Friday.

The exposure date is the same day a large party took place at the popular beach on Southwest Marine Drive. Videos posted to social media appeared to show hundreds of people gathered on the sand with some standing almost shoulder-to-shoulder.

A second large gathering took place at English Bay the same evening, and a drummer was seen playing in front of a cheering crowd. However, no exposure notices have been issued by health authorities for the downtown beach.

Over the last month, VCH has issued exposure notices for several restaurants and bars, as well as Lions Bay Beach Park. You can read the full list of exposures on their website here.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault