Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five years

Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero, right, is fouled by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero, right, is fouled by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren

