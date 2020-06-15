VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver's transit provider will be giving away more than 15,000 masks in a campaign meant to encourage riders to use them.

TransLink says street teams will be positioned across the network until the masks are given away. At times, they'll be accompanied by a bus "wearing" a mask.

The locations will be posted on Twitter each day. Masks will also be given away on social media, and will be available for purchase later in the summer, through the TransLink store, the company says.

Posters and decals will also be going up at stations and on vehicles as part of the campaign.

"We want masks to become a regular part of our transit system," CEO Kevin Desmond said in a statement sent to media Monday.

"We are recommending customers wear a face covering or mask while on transit or waiting for transit, if they are able to do so. If we can get to a point where most people on transit are wearing a face covering or mask, then it will be a safer experience for everyone."

Earlier this spring, TransLink told the public it would soon be selling masks featuring its blue-and-white "T" logo.

However, at the time, the company did not say where they'd be sold, or for how much.

Even with few details, the article was CTVNewsVancouver.ca's most read for that day.

TransLink isn't the first Vancouver institution to sell custom masks. About a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver Aquarium teamed up with an MLS team to sell products as part of a fundraiser.

Demand for the aquarium and Vancouver Whitecaps mask was so great that organizers had to step up production, and said last week thousands who'd ordered masks were still waiting.