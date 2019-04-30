Councillors voted Monday night to shift some of Vancouver's property tax burden to homeowners.

The two per cent shift will happen over three years – one per cent this year, then 0.5 per cent the next two.

It's a move those in favour of the shift say will help keep small businesses in the city. Business owners have faced drastic rises in the cost of their operations, and some have been forced to close due to growing expenses.

The decision approved by council was discouraged by city staff, who recommended voting against the motion and instead opting for a different model.

Staffers said taxes are assessed on a property's market value, meaning a business in an under-developed building would have to pay a rate based on the property's development potential.

"A blanket two per cent tax shift from commercial to residential does not effectively target the 21 per cent of commercial properties impacted by assessment volatility arising from development potential," a report presented last week said.

City staff backed another option called a "split assessment," a process that would differentiate between a building's assessed development value and its existing value. Staff said a split assessment model could provide targeted tax relief to small businesses currently existing in under-developed properties.

The city first announced it would explore the possibility of the tax shift last year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Dario Balca