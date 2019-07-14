

Pete Cline, CTV News Vancouver





The sixth annual Thai Festival took place this weekend outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The free event showcased the unique food, performing arts and culture of Thailand. It also celebrated the coronation of the new King and Queen of Thailand.

Fashion, kickboxing, Thai massage, and fruit carving demonstrations were all on display at the event.

"What I think is most important is what is inside the Thai people. That we have a very kind heart, the same as Canadians," said Royal Thai Consul General Nontawat Chandrtri.

The annual event is hosted by the Royal Thai Consulate-General and the local Thai Community.