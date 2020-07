VANCOUVER -- Another strip club in Vancouver has been closed due to COVID-19, after a second person tested positive for the virus.

The club was closed Monday when management was made aware that a staff member tested positive for the virus, the club said in a social media post.

The business reopened on Tuesday, but Vancouver Coastal Health now says a second person who went to the club has also tested positive, prompting the health authority to close the business to review its safety plan and ensure there is no further risk to the public.

Originally, the club advised anyone who attended No. 5 Orange on Canada Day monitor themselves for 14 days, and to call 811 if they feel any symptoms.

Vancouver Coastal Health has now updated those dates to include July 1, 3, 4 and 7.

Those with questions or concerns can also contact public health staff at 604-675-3900.

VCH says those who attended the club on those dates should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

"As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities," VCH said in a statement.

"If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended because it is not accurate or useful."

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, chills, cough or worsening chronic cough and shortness of breath.

Those with the virus may also experience sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, headache, fatigue and diarrhea.

Some experience nausea and vomiting and muscle aches. Less common symptoms include stuffy nose, pink eye, dizziness or confusion, abdominal pain and rashes or skin discolouration for the fingers or toes.

The case at No. 5 Orange comes a week after another club in the city reopened its doors.

The downtown strip club Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge said last Tuesday it had been cleared to reopen after an inspection and review of safety protocols.

In that case, three people who'd been at the club tested positive. Several others were asked to self-isolate.

Officials did not release details about either possible exposure, saying only that it's important that people stay home when they're sick.

Brandi's asked anyone who visited the club between June 21 and 24, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., to self-monitor and call to request a test if they notice symptoms.

Vancouver Coastal Health says there is no evidence to suggest the cases at Brandi's and No. 5 Orange are linked.