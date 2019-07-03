

Drivers passing through Vancouver are asked to be patient as they deal with construction headaches due to urgent repairs.

The city has closed a section of East 12th Avenue between Kingsway and Fraser Street as crews work to replace an aging water main.

The pipeline was installed in the early 1900s, the city says, and "is in critical condition following a series of recent leaks."

A schedule posted on the city's site suggests work will occur between July and August, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Hours will be extended as needed, the site says.

Those who live in the area will still be able to get home, and will be notified in advance of possible water disruptions, except in the event of an emergency.

"During construction, you may occasionally notice cloudy water – this is not a health concern and will usually resolve within a few hours," the city's website says.

However, parking restrictions are in effect to accommodate the work. Restrictions will be listed when they're no longer needed.

"Thank you to all residents and commuters for your patience while we work to replace the water main," the city said.