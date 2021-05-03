VANCOUVER -- One of the largest and most popular summer celebrations in Vancouver has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival society says the three-day Honda Celebration of Light fireworks event has been called off for 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the society says the festival will be back in 2022, with dates already set for July 23, 27 and 30.

In years past, roughly 400,000 people crowded the shores of Vancouver's English Bay each night of the festival to watch the fireworks.

The event was also cancelled last year, which would have been its 30th anniversary.

Organizers say Honda Canada will remain the sponsor when the event goes ahead next year, and they promise the festival will be “bigger and better than ever.”