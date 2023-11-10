Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony reflects on Korean War ceasefire
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday for a sombre Remembrance Day ceremony that reflected on the ceasefire that ended the Korean War 70 years ago.
Ceremony director James Stanton noted the war remains Canada's third-bloodiest overseas conflict, claiming the lives of 516 of the country's soldiers and wounding more than 1,200 others.
"On this hallowed day, we pause to remember what is often called Canada's Forgotten War," Stanton said. "We will not forget these young soldiers who bravely fought for peace."
The conflict was labelled the Forgotten War because for years, it was referred to as a "police action," and there was much less awareness of the fighting back home than there was during the Second World War.
More than 26,000 Canadians served in the Korean War, and the survivors returned without parades, fanfare or official recognition.
Stanton led the crowd in acknowledging all of the country's veterans, including 100-year-old Percy J. Smith, who fought in the Second World War and attended Saturday's ceremony.
"We salute Percy and his fellow veterans for their service to Canada, wish them good health, thank those who care of them, while we proudly wear our poppies to keep their memory alive, as well as that of their former comrades," Stanton said.
The emotional service at the Victory Square cenotaph is the oldest annual ceremony in Vancouver, with this year's event marking the 99th Remembrance Day held in the city, without interruption, since 1924.
The ceremony featured several performances, including by soloist Andy Greenwood, the Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs, and the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services band.
Jacqueline Murray, a Grade 12 student from Little Flower Academy, was this year's winner of the Cam Cathcart Youth Poem of Remembrance Award, and read her original poem, "They Do Not Chill Us So":
As the seasons change, the winds grow cold
They sweep through empty fields
Through arms and coats of those stood silent
In silence, the mind reels
Though seasons change and winds grow cold
They do not chill us so
The warmth of our thoughts, a burning hearth
Remembering those lost long ago
The red of flowers, the red of fire
Of blood and gore and veins
Friends and fighters fought to fend
These lakes, mountains and plains
Though bodies lie in empty fields
Under crosses gone unnamed
Their souls fly high with those they loved
As we here, still remain
Their freedom that they passed to us
Their memory we surround
Their death brought peace to land on earth
As poppies bloom all ‘round
The poetry award was created in 2006 by its namesake – long-time ceremony director Cam Cathcart, who died two years ago – to engage young people in Remembrance Day.
After the reading, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim presented the high school student with a certificate of appreciation from the city, describing her winning poem as "absolutely beautiful."
"To our veterans and the individuals who are currently serving and your families, we owe you a debt of gratitude. We love you, and we are so thankful that you are willing to serve selflessly so we can live the lives we live," Sim said.
Stanton also took a moment to commemorate the Chinese-Canadian soldiers who volunteered to fight in the Second World War, despite being treated as second-class citizens.
At the time, Chinese immigrants were denied the right to vote, and subjected to a "Head Tax" that discouraged many from coming to Canada.
"Those who wanted to volunteer argued that if Chinese-Canadians wanted to gain full citizenship, they needed to demonstrate their commitment to Canada," Stanton said. "They didn't want to be better than other Canadians, but rather to garner the same rights and privileges as other Canadians. They no longer wanted to be non-citizens in their birth country."
There was a deep divide in the community, with others hesitant to volunteer for a country that didn't want them, but in the end, upwards of 600 Chinese-Canadians served in the army, air force and navy. The federal government would go on to repeal the Chinese Exclusion Act two years after the war ended, and by 1949 all eligible Chinese-Canadians were given the right to vote in provincial and federal elections.
Those volunteers' tradition of service is continued by many Chinese-Canadians today, Stanton added.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
Fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people in a multiday attack, doctors and the U.N. said.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark as Israel battles Hamas outside, causing patients to die
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman seriously injured by fallen tree now raising money for Victoria hospital equipment
A year and a half after a tree crashed down on a Langford woman’s home, she’s lending her voice to a campaign raising money for new imaging technology in Greater Victoria hospitals.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
-
Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton
A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.
-
This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016
The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
Toronto
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Montreal
-
Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Montreal
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony took place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
-
Driver dead after colliding with roadwork barrier on South Shore
A driver was killed after crashing into a temporary barrier designed to protect road workers on Montreal's South Shore Saturday.
-
Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant
Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
-
Remembrance Day service underway in Winnipeg
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
The Wrench opens winter bike sanctuary
Winnipeg's non-profit community bike shop is offering a new deal to help keep your bicycle safe and warm this winter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
-
Free counselling for children and youth launches in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw has launched free access to counselling for children and youth, which is part of the provincial government’s $1.7 million yearly funding to Family Services Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
Free counselling for children and youth launches in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw has launched free access to counselling for children and youth, which is part of the provincial government’s $1.7 million yearly funding to Family Services Saskatchewan.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony held at 100-year-old Fredericton Cenotaph
Cool weather in Fredericton didn’t stop a crowd from coming out to remember the cities fallen soldiers at the local Cenotaph.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
London
-
100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
-
Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has all the details.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.