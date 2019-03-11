Vancouver is second only to Toronto when it comes to best public transit systems in Canada, according to a ranking of 15 cities.

The list was published Monday by Redfin, the company behind Walk Score. Redfin looked at cities with populations of 300,000 or more, and ranked their transit based on number of routes, frequency, mode of transportation and distance between stops.

Based on the website's algorithm, Toronto came out on top.

Canada's largest city scored 78 out of a possible 100. Vancouver received a score of 74, followed by Montreal with 67.

Surrey was the only other B.C. city in the top 15, coming in 12th with a score of 47. Scroll down to read through the full list.

Rounding out the top 5 were Mississauga (56) and Brampton (53).

The site also ranked U.S. cities using the same system, and awarded New York the top marks. The top 5 also included:

Union City, N.J. (81)

San Francisco, Calif. (80)

Hoboken, N.J. (75)

Cambridge, Mass. (74)

Seattle came in 22nd with a score of 60.

Below is the full list of Canadian cities.