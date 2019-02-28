

CTV Vancouver





There are more Compass Wristbands available, months after the first batch sold out in a matter of hours.

Another 10,000 adult wristbands are stocked at the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station and the West Coast Express Office at Waterfront Station, TransLink announced Thursday.

The transit provider said it's still waiting on a delivery of concession wristbands, but will be releasing them as soon as possible.

The first batch of 2,000 wristbands was released in early December, and sold out within two hours – resulting in some of the wearable fare bracelets being scalped on Craigslist.

While people only pay a refundable fee of $6 to buy the wristbands from TransLink, some resellers were listing them for 10 times that much.

TransLink said it will be continuing to monitor the public's appetite for Compass Wristbands, and "order more if demand remains high."

Metro Vancouver's transit system is used by about 500,000 riders daily.