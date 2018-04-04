Vancouver Pride Society cancels 2018 Davie Street Party
A giant rainbow flag is carried on Robson Street during the Vancouver Pride Parade in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 2:50PM PDT
A massive annual street party has been cancelled due to lack of funding, the Vancouver Pride Society says.
In a statement Wednesday, VPS said there isn't enough money to cover the costs of the Davie Street Party. The event comes with a $79,500 price tag, VPS said, nearly half of which is used to cover the costs of policing, security and traffic management.
Still recovering from a 2017 deficit, VPS would need a "substantial amount" of financial help to put on the party.
The society consulted with the City of Vancouver earlier in the year with hopes of finding a way to reduce costs, but found no solution. VPS said it will work with sponsors and the city bring the party back to Davie Street next year.