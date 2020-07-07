VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating a double homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers say someone called 911 just before 12:30 a.m. after two men were shot inside a home near Commercial Drive and East 11th Avenue. Police say they do not believe the incident is random.

These deaths mark the city's sixth and seventh homicides of 2020. The fifth homicide was announced by police officers on Monday.

"There's never a situation where someone has to lose their life where it's taken lightly," said Sgt. Aaron Roed Tuesday. "There's family and friends that are going to have to deal with this."

Throughout the morning, police cruisers blocked off all routes around the area, including alleyways. Officers went door-to-door speaking to potential witnesses.

Two ambulances were also on scene and police say first responders confirmed the men had died in the house.

Police say detectives are still on scene and the investigation is in its early stages. Nobody has been taken into custody yet and it's not known how long the area will be closed for.

No details were given about the victims as family members are still be contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers. Police are also asking for dash-cam footage from around midnight in the area.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa