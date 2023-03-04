Vancouver police respond to 4 stabbings in 10 hours

The Vancouver Police Department says first responders were strained by four stabbings in a 10-hour period between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The most significant incident happened at a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the VPD. The 22-year-old victim succumbed to his wounds in hospital and is now the city's fifth homicide victim of 2023.

Police said officers in the Downtown Eastside were called about another stabbing "moments later," after a 44-year-old man arrived at hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police said they believe that stabbing happened between Gore and Dunlevy avenue, though they didn't specify a cross-street to those parallel roads. No suspect has been identified in the case.

The third stabbing of the night was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the VPD. Officers in the downtown core received a call about a person being assaulted just south of Davie Village, near the intersection of Harwood and Burrard streets.

Police said a 36-year-old man was found suffering from "multiple stab wounds" at that location. No suspect has been identified in that case, either.

Finally, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers in the Downtown Eastside received a call from staff at a shelter near Hastings and Carrall streets, who said a man in his 40s had been stabbed.

"The suspect in that case was still on scene and was arrested by responding officers," police said in their release.

The four stabbing incidents do not appear to be connected, and each one remains under investigation, the VPD said.

“These are all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“With assistance from our Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Section, we are continuing to collect evidence that will hopefully lead us to solve each of these crimes.”

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the crimes to contact them.