22-year-old man dead after Boundary Road stabbing, Vancouver police say

The Vancouver Police Department said it was called to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed. (CTV) The Vancouver Police Department said it was called to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed. (CTV)

