22-year-old man dead after Boundary Road stabbing, Vancouver police say

A 22-year-old man is dead after a stabbing near the Vancouver-Burnaby border Friday night, according to Vancouver police.

In a statement Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department said it was called to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue around 10 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police identified the victim as Caleb Morin, but did not provide any additional information about his relationship to the home where they were investigating.

Morin was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries, the VPD said.

Both Vancouver police and Burnaby RCMP responded to the scene, and Mounties deferred questions about the incident to the VPD.

Police described the homicide as taking place in Vancouver's Killarney neighbourhood, but investigators could also be seen working with a police dog on the other side of Boundary Road in Burnaby's Central Park.

The stabbing was one of four that occurred across the city in a 10-hour period Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the VPD.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates