VANCOUVER -- A disciplinary decision that found an off-duty police officer had smashed a car windshield while drunk, but appeared to give little weight to evidence that he had struck his then-girlfriend several times, will be reviewed, according to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

The conclusions of the investigation into the actions of Vancouver police Const. Neil Logan during a trip to Oregon in 2017 relied on outdated assumptions about partner violence, and minimized the girlfriend’s evidence, wrote Commissioner Clayton Pecknold in a statement released Tuesday.

“Those assumptions are inconsistent with well understood dynamics of trauma in the context of relationship violence,” Pecknold wrote.

The evidence of the girlfriend, Alyssa LeBlevec, was absent from the discipline decision by the Vancouver Police Department, Pecknold said.

"It would therefore appear that they were not given appropriate consideration," he wrote.

The notice describes a trip to Seaside, Ore. in September 2017, where Logan, LeBlevec, and another off-duty VPD member visited two licensed premises. Logan became intoxicated and couldn’t drive a motor vehicle and needed help to get inside, the OPCC notice says.

"With Ms. LeBlevec driving, an argument took place and Const. Logan reportedly became angry and broke the windshield of the vehicle. Ms. LeBlevec also reported that Const. Logan struck her on the side of the face with a backhand slap," the notice says.

"She pulled the car over, where the argument continued at the roadside outside of the vehicle. The complainant reported that upon approaching her, Const. Logan struck her across the face and she began pushing him away as he was attempting to hold her in a bear hug despite her telling him to stop."

The OPCC notice says Logan began punching the windshield again, and upon return to the motel, struck LeBlevec in the face again.

"Ms. LeBlevec reported that she remained in the motel room throughout the night during which time Const. Logan had physically taken hold of her, placing her into bear hugs, despite her telling him not to," the notice says.

The VPD concluded there was evidence to support a finding that Logan had committed misconduct, and offered Logan a 15-day suspension without pay in June, 2019, the notice says.

That offer was rejected by the OPCC, which oversees police discipline in B.C.

In April, Supt. Steve Eely of the VPD found Logan committed discreditable conduct regarding the broken front windshield, and proposed a six-day suspension without pay and 12 visits with a psychologist.

Pecknold said after reviewing the proceedings, there is a "reasonable basis" to believe that the findings of the VPD, which acted as a disciplinary authority, are incorrect.

"I note that the discipline authority substantiated the aspect of Const. Logan’s conduct related to the smashing of the windshield but found there was a lack of clear, convincing and cogent evidence to support that Const. Logan used physical force on Ms. LeBlevec as she alleged," Pecknold wrote.

"In his decision, the discipline authority preferred and accepted Const. Logan’s assertion that he did not strike Ms. LeBelvec. In my view, this was without proper consideration of the totality of the evidence before him, including corroborating evidence."

Retired provincial court judge Brian Neal will preside over the review on the record of the case, which has yet to be scheduled.

Logan is also one of two officers facing a public hearing into a 2016 excessive force complaint where police responding to a domestic violence call are accused of beating up a man who answered the door.