VANCOUVER – While the weather may be getting cooler in Vancouver, at least one park board commissioner is already thinking ahead to next summer as they're hoping to see two of the city's outdoor pools open longer.

At Monday night's park board meeting, commissioner John Irwin is set to bring forward a motion to test an outdoor pool season extension.

Irwin's proposal suggests allowing New Brighton and Kitsilano pools to open two or three weeks earlier in the spring and stay open three or four weeks later in the fall.

"Outdoor pools are well-loved by the residents of Vancouver," Irwin's motion says.

Part of the reason the New Brighton pool is a good candidate for an extension, his motion says, is because it's the park board's only heated outdoor pool in East Vancouver. As well, the Kitsilano pool recently underwent significant renovations that have reduced noise and fuel emissions.

Irwin proposes extending the pools' season in 2020, then analyzing the costs, benefits and impacts of that trial for the 2021 season.