

CTV Vancouver





The newly renovated Kitsilano Pool has opened for the season in another sure sign that summer is just around the corner.

The oceanside pool beside Kitsilano Beach opened to the public on May 19. Although its first day of operation was a fairly grey one, Vancouverites still took to the water to swim some outdoor lengths while lifeguards clad in hoodies looked on.

Over the winter, city crews gave the pool its first upgrades in 40 years. More than $3 million in renovations went into the popular summer haunt to make it more energy efficient.

The pool basin now has a new membrane to cut down on leaks that will hopefully reduce the amount of potable water being used to top up the pool. Previously, about 1.6 million litres of water were used every month to refill the pool when water escaped.

Crews also repaired the pool deck and added more water pumps to the facility.

Money for the pricey facelift came from the City of Vancouver and the federal government as part of its Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

The Kitsilano pool, at 137 metres long, is the longest salt water pool in North America. It first opened in 1931 and in recent years photos have been well-received on Instagram for their juxtaposition of the turquoise pool water against the cobalt ocean and city skyline.