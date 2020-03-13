VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Park Board is cancelling two upcoming Easter events, but pools and community centres remain open and spring break day camps will proceed as planned.

The park board will be restricting attendance at the city’s two biggest pools – Hillcrest and Killarney – to 250 people at a time, said Malcolm Bromley, the board’s general manager. Bromley said the park board decided to put the restriction in place on Thursday evening after B.C. health officials said all events with over 250 people should be cancelled to limit the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to spring break camps and other spring break activities on offer at community centres and other civic facilities, Bromley said they would go ahead but the park board will have a plan in place in case they have to be cancelled.

Parents who want to withdraw their children from day camps or other programs can do so without financial penalty, Bromley said.

The Stanley Park Easter Train and an Easter egg hunt at VanDusen Botanical Garden will both be cancelled, Bromley said. People who have already bought tickets will be able to get refunds.

Bromley said all other programs for children and adults at community centres, gyms and pools are running normally, but sauna and steam rooms are closed and staff have noticed fewer people taking part in senior’s activities.

City libraries also remain open, said Christina de Castell, with enhanced cleaning and hand sanitizer provided for patrons.

Several events at Vancouver theatres have been cancelled: Shen Yun at Queen Elizabeth Theatre; Chopin Society: Dina Yoffe at the Vancouver Playhouse; The Beethoven Experience: A Most Remarkable Night I at the Orpheum; and Universal Gospel Choir and VCC Jazz at the Central Library.

Both de Castell and Bromley said facilities will be making an effort to get the message out to patrons to wash their hands frequently and stay home when they are sick.

B.C. now has more than 50 cases of COVID-19 recorded. Only one person is in hospital currently and six people have recovered from the virus so far.