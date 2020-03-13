VANCOUVER -- Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a Metro Vancouver hospital, local health authorities say.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, three administrative staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

"Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officers are investigating the source of the transmission and are following up with those staff who may have had close contact with the individuals," a statement from VCH says.

"As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital."

Patient access is not being restricted to the hospital, however.

The news comes the day after health authorities in B.C. said a second long-term care home on the North Shore has recorded cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said three cases of the virus are connected to Hollyburn House in West Vancouver. Two are staff members – a man and a woman in their 40s who are both in isolation at home – while the third is a man in his 90s who lives at the facility.

Both of the workers are also employed at Lynn Valley Care Centre in neighbouring North Vancouver, where Canada's first death from the virus occurred earlier this month.

B.C. now has more than 50 cases of COVID-19 recorded. Only one person is in hospital currently and six people have recovered from the virus so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.