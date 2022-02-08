Vancouver Park Board approves another pilot to allow drinking in some parks

The Vancouver Park Board unanimously approved a motion for another pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in city parks, more than three years after it began attempting to tackle the issue.

The motion was passed by the park board at its meeting Monday night. It calls for parks staff to "design and implement a second Alcohol in Parks Pilot for 2022, with considerations given to the lessons learned from the 2021 experience."

The motion was originally called "design and implement a second Alcohol in Parks Pilot for 2022 onwards.” Park board commissioner John Coupar requested the word "onwards" be removed, so staff could focus on the pilot project on hand.

Commissioner Dave Demers brought forward the motion, and said he hopes drinking in Vancouver parks will soon become a permanent thing.

Drinking in Vancouver parks is technically illegal, though many people do it anyway. The park board has been considering ways to legalize drinking in parks since December 2018.

Spurred by the desire for outdoor socialization options during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board voted in favour of a first pilot project back in July 2020.

That pilot didn't take flight until a year later, however, after the provincial government changed legislation to give the park board the authority to choose where booze could be consumed legally in Vancouver.

A total of 22 parks were included in the project, and designated drinking areas were set up in each of them from July 12 to Oct. 11, 2021.

In December, staff presented results from the pilot project to the park board, saying that feedback from park users had been generally positive and that the vast majority of people drinking in parks had been "respectful."

The findings noted, however, that "designated drinking areas were not well-defined and the signage available was not very effective in communicating the boundaries."

"Park users didn’t generally abide by designated drinking areas when drinking alcohol on site," the staff presentation reads.

The presentation also made suggestions for better signage, additional monitoring of pilot sites and improved recycling and waste management.

The board approved the motion on the basis that these issues would be looked into.

Alcohol being sold at concession stands would also be part of this new strategy, something commissioner Coupar brought forward adding “it would be a great revenue opportunity for the park board.”

Commissioner John Irwin expressed concern about some parks having playgrounds and kids attractions, adding there needs to be more rules and signage in place to ensure people are not drinking so close to children.

Staff have been asked to report back to the board with recommendations for next steps.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday